Paul McCartney releases new music

He said he'll be performing at Austin City Limits

McCartney talked to Willie Nelson about retiring

(CNN) He may have just turned 76, but Paul McCartney is clearly not ready to retire.

The Beatle has just released two new singles and announced a forthcoming album.

That's right, Macca is back.

"I Don't Know" and "Come On To Me" dropped Wednesday.

His album, "Egypt Station," will be out September 7.

