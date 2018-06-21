'Marvel's Luke Cage' looks more vulnerable in Season 2

(CNN) Luke Cage might be bulletproof, but the character's eponymous Netflix series looks weaker in Season 2 -- not bad, overall, but still experiencing the equivalent of a sophomore slump.

Mike Colter remains the epitome of cool as Harlem's hero, rendered invulnerable as the byproduct of a prison experiment. In his latest 13-episode story, he must grapple with a multitude of villains, including the ruthless Mariah (a part Alfre Woodard sinks her teeth into and chews on), her accomplice Shades (Theo Rossi), and a new player known as Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir), a bad guy plucked from the comics who's almost as indestructible as Luke.

For all that, the season does a whole lot of meandering, yielding long stretches that are not just talky but almost flabby, focusing too much on the jockeying for position and shifting alliances among the bad guys, who aren't consistently interesting enough to warrant all that attention.

As for Luke, his personal issues include his relationship with Claire (Rosario Dawson), who understandably worries about him constantly being in harm's way. "Nothing can hurt me," he assures her early on, a bit of cockiness that of course will be challenged.

Still, where the first season of "Luke Cage" was among the best of Marvel's efforts on behalf of Netflix -- and a breakthrough for African-American superheroes before "Black Panther" rocked the box office -- this latest go-round lands more in the middle of the pack. And while Luke still tosses around thugs with ease, the most memorable parts come from smaller moments, among them the final performance by the late Reg E. Cathey -- one of the cast's "The Wire" alums -- as Luke's minister father.

