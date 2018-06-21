Remember 'Daria'? MTV wants to bring her back

(CNN) Everyone's favorite morbid, monotone teen is coming back to MTV.

The network on Thursday announced it is bringing back "Daria" in the form of a new series, tentatively titled "Daria & Jodie."

The new show, written by "Inside Amy Schumer" scribe Grace Edwards, will focus on Daria Morgendorffer and her friend Jodie Landon.

"These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race," according to a description provided by MTV.

The show's revival is part of a larger strategy to develop new series and find ways to bring back iconic properties from the network's 35-year history, work that will be done via MTV Studios, a new unit announced Thursday.

