Chloe Dykstra speaks out after Chris Hardwick denial

(CNN) Chloe Dykstra is speaking out after her ex-boyfriend, TV host Chris Hardwick, denied allegations he sexually and emotionally abused her.

"The outpouring of support and love I've received over the past few days has been incredible and unexpected," Dykstra wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/giXmp2wb9V — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) June 20, 2018

"After years of therapy and rebuilding your support has done so much for me than all of it combined," she added.

Dykstra, 29, recently posted an essay on Medium in which she described an almost three-year relationship with an older celebrity who she said imposed strict rules on her behavior.

Without naming him, she alleged that the man forbid her to have male friends, to speak in public or to go out at night without him -- and that she "let him sexually assault me" on multiple occasions. "Every night, I laid there for him, occasionally in tears," she wrote.

