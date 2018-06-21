(CNN) No joke here: Ariana Grande is engaged to "Saturday Night Live" performer Pete Davidson.

The "SNL" star confirmed the news in an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday.

Welcoming Davidson to the show, Fallon joked, "Now, you know you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show, right?"

Davidson retorted: "But I did, though....I feel like I won a contest."

Tonight Pete Davidson confirms his engagement to Ariana Grande. Here's a sneak peek. Tune in to #FallonTonight for the full interview. pic.twitter.com/NjxmZ2njgR — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 20, 2018

Davidson and Grande have been dating a few weeks.