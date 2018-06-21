Will China have aircraft carrier that can match US Navy's?

(CNN) The US Navy's newest aircraft carrier is regarded as the world's most-advanced warship -- but for how much longer?

story published Thursday on the English website of the Chinese People's Liberation Army said the country's top shipbuilding company is working on an aircraft carrier with an electromagnetic catapult aircraft launch system, something featured exclusively aboard the US Navy's most expensive carrier ever, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Aircraft launched by electromagnetic catapults can get airborne quicker and with greater quantities of fuel and ammunition, giving them an advantage over planes launched by ski-jump, which rely on their own power when lifting off.

For decades, US carriers have used steam catapult systems, where steam explodes into a piston attached to the plane's landing gear, powering it off the deck. Besides the Ford, the other 10 carriers in the US fleet use steam catapults.

The US Navy touts the electromagnetic system as capable of launching a wider range of aircraft at a better pace and requiring less maintenance. It's also planned for the next ships in the Ford class, the USS John F Kennedy and USS Enterprise.

