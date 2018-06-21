A boy was bullied for wearing pink lipstick. So his cousins wore lip color in support

(CNN) Little Cuz is a 9-year-old Indian boy who loves painting his nails and wearing lipstick.

Because of this, the young boy -- nicknamed Little Cuz by his relatives -- is often teased in his household in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, which is very alpa male-centric, according to his cousin, 22-year-old Diksha Bijlani.

When Little Cuz's mother had a mini lipstick she was about to throw away, the boy asked for it.

"He quickly applied it, but then someone in the room said 'Are you trying to be a chakka (transgender)'," Bijlani told CNN. "He didn't even understand what that meant, but the same person started teasing him, and then Little Cuz hid under the bed and pressed his lips so no one could see them, afraid that we are all mad at him for it."

So Bijlani decided to show her support for her cousin. She, her brother Geet and another cousin all wore pink lipstick to make him feel comfortable and accepted.

