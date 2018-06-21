(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- First lady Melania Trump took a trip to the US-Mexico border on Thursday to tour an immigrant children's shelter, and her trip is getting attention not only for her action, but for her wardrobe choice.
-- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planning to meet around the time of Trump's trip to the United Kingdom and NATO summit in mid-July, sources say.
-- The Supreme Court ruled that states can collect sales taxes from online retailers that do not have a "physical presence" in that state.
-- The wife of the Israeli Prime Minister has been charged with fraud over the alleged misuse of state funds.
-- A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of rapper XXXTentacion.
-- An 11-year-old Sudanese girl is divorcing her 38-year-old husband.
-- Oops! Republicans had to scramble to fix a drafting error in a conservative immigration bill that would have accidentally given President Donald Trump his wall.
-- AT&T is launching a streaming service that will feature the TV channels it now owns after its purchase of Time Warner.
-- American media keeps falling for Russian trolls, despite the ongoing investigation into election meddling.
-- No engine and the cockpit's a mess, but Elvis Presley's abandoned private jet is up for auction.
-- Intel's CEO has resigned after the company learned of a "past consensual relationship" with an employee.
-- Koko the gorilla has died. She mastered sign language and taught the world a profound amount about what great apes can do.