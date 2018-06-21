Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Bukky Babalola and Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Updated 3:29 PM ET, Thu June 21, 2018

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- First lady Melania Trump took a trip to the US-Mexico border on Thursday to tour an immigrant children's shelter, and her trip is getting attention not only for her action, but for her wardrobe choice.
-- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planning to meet around the time of Trump's trip to the United Kingdom and NATO summit in mid-July, sources say.
-- The Supreme Court ruled that states can collect sales taxes from online retailers that do not have a "physical presence" in that state.
    -- The wife of the Israeli Prime Minister has been charged with fraud over the alleged misuse of state funds.
    -- A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of rapper XXXTentacion.
    -- An 11-year-old Sudanese girl is divorcing her 38-year-old husband.
    -- Oops! Republicans had to scramble to fix a drafting error in a conservative immigration bill that would have accidentally given President Donald Trump his wall.
    -- AT&T is launching a streaming service that will feature the TV channels it now owns after its purchase of Time Warner.
    -- American media keeps falling for Russian trolls, despite the ongoing investigation into election meddling.
    -- No engine and the cockpit's a mess, but Elvis Presley's abandoned private jet is up for auction.
    -- Intel's CEO has resigned after the company learned of a "past consensual relationship" with an employee.
    -- Koko the gorilla has died. She mastered sign language and taught the world a profound amount about what great apes can do.