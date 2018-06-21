Algeria turns off its internet to keep students from cheating on exams

(CNN) Algeria switched off its internet on Wednesday in an attempt to prevent cheating on exams.

Phone jammers, surveillance cameras and metal detectors were also set up in the more than 2,000 exam centers across the north African country to battle academic dishonesty.

Mobile phones were already prohibited during exams, but because of the development of technology and the speed with which things can be posted online, it was also necessary to shut down the internet, Education Minister Nouria Benghabrit told state television.

According to Algeria Telecom, the state-owned telecommunications provider, the internet shutdown was implemented "in compliance with instructions from the government, aimed at ensuring the high school diploma tests run smoothly."

In 2016 Algeria was hit by controversy when seven final exam papers were leaked on the internet and through social-media channels. The government ended up blocking access to Facebook and Twitter, but ultimately 300,000 students had to retake their exams, according to Reuters.

Read More