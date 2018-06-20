(CNN) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the first pregnant world leader in nearly 30 years, has been admitted to the hospital to give birth, her office said. Her expected due date was June 17.

The 37-year-old, who was elected in October, announced her pregnancy in January via Instagram.

"Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we'll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats," Ardern said in the post.

Her partner, Clarke Gayford, hosts a fishing documentary series, but will give that up to be a stay-at-home dad.

Ardern has fielded several questions about whether she wanted children, but has told media outlets that she should not have to respond to such an inquiry.

