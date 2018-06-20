(CNN)New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the first pregnant world leader in nearly 30 years, has been admitted to the hospital to give birth, her office said. Her expected due date was June 17.
The 37-year-old, who was elected in October, announced her pregnancy in January via Instagram.
"Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we'll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats," Ardern said in the post.
Her partner, Clarke Gayford, hosts a fishing documentary series, but will give that up to be a stay-at-home dad.
Ardern has fielded several questions about whether she wanted children, but has told media outlets that she should not have to respond to such an inquiry.
"I totally accept that I will be asked that question because I chose to be honest about it," Ardern said on "The AM Show," a New Zealand radio program. "I think a lot of women face this dilemma in the workplace, no matter what their profession or job might be."
In an interview with Radio New Zealand, she said, "I am not the first woman to multitask. I am not the first woman to work and have a baby; there are many women who have done this before."
The last leader to have a baby while in office was Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 1990. Bhutto was later assassinated. Her daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto, issued congratulations to Ardern via Twitter.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @jacindaardern on the wonderful news," she wrote.
Ardern became her party's youngest leader and New Zealand's youngest in 150 years after defeating former Prime Minister Bill English in last October's election. It marked the first victory for the Labour Party in nine years. She led the group for three months before being elected Prime Minister.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will fill in for Ardern while she is on parental leave for six weeks.