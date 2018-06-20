Marine court-martialed for participation in violent Charlottesville rally

(CNN) A US Marine has been convicted in a court-martial and will be discharged for participating in a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year.

Lance Cpl. Vasillios G. Pistolis was found guilty in a summary court-martial Monday of failure to obey an order or regulation and making a false statement, said 1st Lt. Samir J. Glenn-Roundtree of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Pistolis was sentenced to 28 days of confinement, was bumped down in rank to E-1, and lost two-thirds pay for a month, Glenn-Roundtree said. Pistolis will have seven days to request clemency. He will be processed for administrative separation, or discharge, Maj. Brian Block said.

Last August 11, white nationalists carried torches and chanted anti-semitic slogans before clashing with counter-protesters at the University of Virginia.

