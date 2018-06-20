(CNN) Texas residents still wary after Hurricane Harvey again face the risk of flash flooding Wednesday as heavy rain pounds a wide swath of the state's southeastern coast.

Flash flood watches are in effect for areas south of Houston to Brownsville, at the Mexican border, with flash flood warnings popping up as storms flare, CNN meteorologists said. The zone includes Victoria, Corpus Christi and McAllen, where hundreds of migrants seeking entry into the United States await processing at a detention center.

Tropical moisture could produce 2 to 3 inches of rain over a short period across the watch area, meteorologists said. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue through Thursday, the National Weather Service tweeted.

A good portion of the Texas gulf coast will be under the threat for flash flooding this week - with some areas already experiencing it.

Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult, and just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a car. https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/AVfyS7ZvO3 — NWS (@NWS) June 19, 2018

North of Houston, the city of Port Arthur, which along with Beaumont was devastated in August by Harvey's floods , was swamped again Tuesday by the same weather system now pummeling points south.

Video from Port Arthur showed streets turned into raging rivers as cars slowly made their way through them.

A post shared by Kenneth jones (@kennethjones3658) on Jun 19, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

Read More