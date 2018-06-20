(CNN) Rusty and Jenny Perry fled their home in Hawaii's Big island last month to escape bubbling lava following the Kilauea volcano eruption.

The couple grows lychee, bananas and papaya on their farm in Kapoho. When they evacuated, they missed shipments of produce to other parts of the state. And with that came lost income.

But even as their produce awaits, they've been sneaking onto the farm to salvage what they can. To avoid the dangers associated with lava, they've been using an entrance through their neighbor's land and back roads.

