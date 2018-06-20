5 charged in accident that killed 5 undocumented immigrants

(CNN) Five people have been charged in an alleged human smuggling scheme that led to the deaths of five undocumented immigrants in a crash following a chase by the Border Patrol and sheriff's deputies in Texas.

A federal complaint filed Tuesday charges the defendants with transporting undocumented immigrants and conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented immigrants resulting in serious bodily injury and death. If convicted they could face life in prison or death, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release, according to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The fatal incident Sunday began when a Border Patrol agent in Carrizo Springs saw three vehicles pass him on a rural highway, US Customs and Border Protection said. The agent stopped one vehicle, another agent stopped a second, but a third did not stop for an agent.

A Dimmitt County Sheriff's deputy began chasing it west of Big Wells. The vehicle was traveling around 100 mph when it ran off the road, flipped several times and landed on the highway, Sheriff Marion Boyd said.

The criminal complaint says Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr., 20, of Eagle Pass, Texas, was driving the 2007 Suburban. He had 13 suspected undocumented immigrants, including one juvenile, in the vehicle. Four of them died at the scene. Another died on the way to the hospital, ICE said.

