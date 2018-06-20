Japan and Senegal fans help to clean up World Cup stadiums

The best photos of the 2018 World Cup
Russia's Artem Dzyuba, left, goes shoulder to shoulder with Egypt's Ahmed Hegazy during Russia's 3-1 victory on Tuesday, June 18.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring Egypt's lone goal from the penalty spot. The Egyptians were down 3-0 at the time. Salah missed the team's first match because of injury.
Egypt's Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball.
Egypt's first goal came when the ball deflected off Ahmed Fathi.
Poland's Jan Bednarek, left, clears the ball past Senegal's Moussa Konate on Tuesday. Senegal won the match 2-1.
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr is tackled by Maciej Rybus.
Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia's Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1.
The referee shows a red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box.
English players celebrate Harry Kane's first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time.
England's Kieran Trippier wins a header over Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia.
A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle.
Trippier is challenged by Syam Ben Youssef.
Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener Monday. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory.
Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium.
Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on Monday.
Viktor Claesson of Sweden is tackled by Lee Jae-sung of South Korea.
South Korean fullback Lee Yong slides in on Claesson.
Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1.
Switzerland's Valon Behrami tackles Gabriel Jesus.
Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury.
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball.
A dejected German team leaves the pitch after losing its World Cup opener to Mexico. Germany, the defending champions, lost 1-0 to a goal from Hirving Lozano.
Germany's Jerome Boateng vies for the ball with Mexico's Javier Hernandez.
Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico.
Lozano, left, celebrates his goal with Jesus Gallardo.
Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez.
Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia. Serbia won 1-0.
Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, fights off Giancarlo Gonzalez.
Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, center right, is held back by Costa Rican players following an altercation with one of their coaches.
Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16.
Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match.
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru. It turned out to be the only goal in the match.
Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball.
Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match.
Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Messi missed a penalty in the match.
Iceland's fans cheer during the Argentina match. It was the country's first appearance in the World Cup.
Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball.
Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia.
French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory.
Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France's Samuel Umtiti.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw.
Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal.
Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty.
Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain.
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0.
Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match.
Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss.
Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday's victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball.
Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement.
Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday's match.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final.
Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia.
Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.
Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal.
The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal.
A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium.
Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony.
British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony.
Russian soprano Aida Garifullina sings during the opening ceremony.