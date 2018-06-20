Japan and Senegal fans help to clean up World Cup stadiums

Photos: The best photos of the 2018 World Cup Russia's Artem Dzyuba, left, goes shoulder to shoulder with Egypt's Ahmed Hegazy during Russia's 3-1 victory on Tuesday, June 18. Hide Caption 1 of 62

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah kisses the ball before scoring Egypt's lone goal from the penalty spot. The Egyptians were down 3-0 at the time. Salah missed the team's first match because of injury. Hide Caption 2 of 62

Egypt's Tarek Hamed, left, and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin compete for the ball. Hide Caption 3 of 62

Egypt's first goal came when the ball deflected off Ahmed Fathi. Hide Caption 4 of 62

Poland's Jan Bednarek, left, clears the ball past Senegal's Moussa Konate on Tuesday. Senegal won the match 2-1. Hide Caption 5 of 62

Senegal's Ismaila Sarr is tackled by Maciej Rybus. Hide Caption 6 of 62

Japanese defender Gen Shoji climbs over Colombia's Radamel Falcao to win a header in their World Cup opener on Tuesday. Japan won the match 2-1. Hide Caption 7 of 62

The referee shows a red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez in the third minute. Sanchez was deemed to have deliberately handled the ball in the box. Hide Caption 8 of 62

English players celebrate Harry Kane's first goal in the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday, June 18. Kane later added the winner in second-half stoppage time. Hide Caption 9 of 62

England's Kieran Trippier wins a header over Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia. Hide Caption 10 of 62

A Tunisia fan shows his dejection after the final whistle. Hide Caption 11 of 62

Trippier is challenged by Syam Ben Youssef. Hide Caption 12 of 62

Belgium's Dries Mertens, right, competes for the ball with Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez during their World Cup opener Monday. Mertens scored a goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory. Hide Caption 13 of 62

Panamanian forward Gabriel Torres controls the ball during the match against Belgium. Hide Caption 14 of 62

Sweden's Pontus Jansson, top left, and South Korea's Ki Sung-yueng try to head the ball during Sweden's 1-0 victory on Monday. Hide Caption 15 of 62

Viktor Claesson of Sweden is tackled by Lee Jae-sung of South Korea. Hide Caption 16 of 62

South Korean fullback Lee Yong slides in on Claesson. Hide Caption 17 of 62

Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil on Sunday, June 17. The two teams tied 1-1. Hide Caption 18 of 62

Switzerland's Valon Behrami tackles Gabriel Jesus. Hide Caption 19 of 62

Brazilian star Neymar recently came back from a foot injury. Hide Caption 20 of 62

Brazil's Philippe Coutinho and Switzerland's Breel Embolo compete for the ball. Hide Caption 21 of 62

A dejected German team leaves the pitch after losing its World Cup opener to Mexico. Germany, the defending champions, lost 1-0 to a goal from Hirving Lozano. Hide Caption 22 of 62

Germany's Jerome Boateng vies for the ball with Mexico's Javier Hernandez. Hide Caption 23 of 62

Fans wave German flags before facing off with Mexico. Hide Caption 24 of 62

Lozano, left, celebrates his goal with Jesus Gallardo. Hide Caption 25 of 62

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa makes a late save against Mario Gomez. Hide Caption 26 of 62

Marcos Ureña runs onto the pitch during Costa Rica's opening match against Serbia. Serbia won 1-0. Hide Caption 27 of 62

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, fights off Giancarlo Gonzalez. Hide Caption 28 of 62

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, center right, is held back by Costa Rican players following an altercation with one of their coaches. Hide Caption 29 of 62

Croatian players celebrate after Luka Modric scored the second goal of their 2-0 win against Nigeria on Saturday, June 16. Hide Caption 30 of 62

Nigerian captain John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the Croatia match. Hide Caption 31 of 62

Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen reacts after he scored a goal against Peru. It turned out to be the only goal in the match. Hide Caption 32 of 62

Peru's Luis Advincula, left, and Denmark's Martin Braithwaite fight for the ball. Hide Caption 33 of 62

Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel makes a save during the match. Hide Caption 34 of 62

Argentina star Lionel Messi appears downcast at the end of a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Messi missed a penalty in the match. Hide Caption 35 of 62

Iceland's fans cheer during the Argentina match. It was the country's first appearance in the World Cup. Hide Caption 36 of 62

Messi and Iceland's Hordur Magnusson struggle for the ball. Hide Caption 37 of 62

Fans of France share a kiss before the team's opening match with Australia. Hide Caption 38 of 62

French midfielder Paul Pogba keeps his eye on the ball against Australia. He scored the game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory. Hide Caption 39 of 62

Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan punches the ball clear from France's Samuel Umtiti. Hide Caption 40 of 62

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his first-half penalty against Spain on Friday, June 15. He added two more goals in the 3-3 draw. Hide Caption 41 of 62

Spanish defender Nacho, left, competes for a header with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes. Nacho conceded the early penalty to Ronaldo but responded with a second-half goal. Hide Caption 42 of 62

Ronaldo coolly slots home his penalty. Hide Caption 43 of 62

Fernando Hierro was making his debut as Spain's manager. The former captain took over two days ago when Spain fired Julen Lopetegui. Hide Caption 44 of 62

Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro controls the ball in the match against Spain. Hide Caption 45 of 62

Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz lies on the ground after heading the ball into his own net late in stoppage time on Friday. The whistle was blown just a few moments later, and Iran won 1-0. Hide Caption 46 of 62

Fans enjoy the atmosphere before the Iran-Morocco match. Hide Caption 47 of 62

Iran's Alireza Jahanbakhsh grimaces in pain in front of Morocco's Romain Saiss. Hide Caption 48 of 62

Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez, third from right, heads in the only goal in Friday's victory over Egypt. The winner came off a free kick in the 89th minute. Hide Caption 49 of 62

Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, and Egypt's Sam Morsy battle for the ball. Hide Caption 50 of 62

Fans watch the Egypt-Uruguay match from temporary seats set up at the Ekaterinburg Arena. The seats had to be installed to meet FIFA's minimum-seating requirement. Hide Caption 51 of 62

Egyptian midfielder Abdallah Said heads the ball during Friday's match. Hide Caption 52 of 62

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah never entered the match against Uruguay. The African Player of the Year is coming off a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final. Hide Caption 53 of 62

Artem Dzyuba celebrates his goal that put Russia up 3-0 in the opening match against Saudi Arabia. Hide Caption 54 of 62

Fedor Smolov fights off two Saudi defenders. Russia and Saudi Arabia came into the match as the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament. Hide Caption 55 of 62

Fans watching from Yekaterinburg, Russia, celebrate Russia's first goal. Hide Caption 56 of 62

The ball flies past Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf for Russia's fourth goal. Hide Caption 57 of 62

A fan wears body paint in Russia's colors before the opening match. Hide Caption 58 of 62

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the crowd before kickoff at the Luzhniki Stadium. Hide Caption 59 of 62

Performers take part in the tournament's opening ceremony. Hide Caption 60 of 62

British pop star Robbie Williams headlined the opening ceremony. Hide Caption 61 of 62