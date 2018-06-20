Breaking News

Petkanas: Lewandowski mocking child with Down syndrome is 'beyond the pale'

By Sarah Hallam, CNN

Updated 5:01 PM ET, Wed June 20, 2018

Lewandowski: I was mocking Democrat, not girl
Washington (CNN)Former senior Democratic National Committee adviser Zac Petkanas said Corey Lewandowski's comments Tuesday night on Fox News mocking the tale of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome were "beyond the pale."

Lewandowski came under fire after dismissing a story that Petkanas shared on Fox News about the 10-year-old being separated from her mother and put into a "cage" after crossing the border illegally into the US.
Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager, responded with "womp-womp."
"The fact that he would say something like this, dismiss the pain of a 10-year-old, this ... girl suffers from Down syndrome, is just beyond the pale," Petkanas said Wednesday in an interview with CNN's Brooke Baldwin on "Newsroom."
    Lewandowski mocks girl separated from mom
    "I was honestly just so shocked in the moment and filled with just rage," Petkanas said. "I don't know about you, but I have been losing sleep over what is happening at the border. It makes me so emotional."
    Lewandowski has refused to apologize for the comment, saying he was mocking Petkanas, not the girl.