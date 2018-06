These are the places where infant and child migrants are held

(CNN) One is a former hospital. Another is a retrofitted superstore. One is a tent city with the capacity to grow.

These are the places where infants and children are held after they cross the US-Mexico border without prior authorization.

Children are sent to different facilities across the country depending on their age, gender and history of behavioral issues or criminal activity, if any. Some are newly built " tender age " facilities to accommodate the influx of children under 13 who have been separated from their parents under the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration enforcement policy.

Others facilities have existed for years as shelters for migrant children who enter the US alone or were separated from their families. The practice of separating families isn't new -- it's simply happening more often now under the administration's policy of prosecuting all suspected immigration violations at the border.

In Texas, the administration opened a new temporary shelter in June on federal land in Tornillo to accommodate the influx of children.

Read More