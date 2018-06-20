Got powder in your carry-on? You may want to check it

(CNN) If you're traveling by plane with more than 12 ounces of cosmetics powder, dry spices, protein mix or talcum, you may want to check it.

That's because the Transportation Security Administration has been taking a closer look at containers of powder that fit more than the volume of a standard soda can.

If packed in a carry-on bag, such containers could be subject to extra screening or banned from the airplane cabin. If TSA officers can't figure out what the powder is, it may be discarded or put into checked baggage.

To cut the risk of having items thrown out, the TSA encourages passengers to put powder substances of more than 12 ounces into checked bags.

The measure is security-related, the TSA says, as improvised explosive devices still pose a threat and as substances such as fentanyl or pepper spray, if released in flight, could harm passengers.

