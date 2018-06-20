Trump: Will sign 'something' to keep families together

(CNN) President Donald Trump indicated he would take action shortly to both improve security on the border and help keep families together, speaking briefly with reporters Wednesday.

"I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that," Trump said. "I'll be doing something that's somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure."

It remains unclear what he would sign or what it would say.

He also said he would be canceling the congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday because it didn't feel right to go on as scheduled.

