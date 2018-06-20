Trump: Will sign 'something' to keep families together

(CNN)President Donald Trump indicated he would take action shortly to both improve security on the border and help keep families together, speaking briefly with reporters Wednesday.
He would be taking "pre-emptive" action as the White House and lawmakers scramble to deal with fallout over the adminstration's "zero-tolerance" policy.
"I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that," Trump said. "I'll be doing something that's somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure."
It remains unclear what he would sign or what it would say.
He also said he would be canceling the congressional picnic scheduled for Thursday because it didn't feel right to go on as scheduled.
White House aides have refused to comment on rumors of an executive order prior to Trump's unscheduled remarks to reporters, and Republicans on Capitol Hill seemingly have no knowledge of a coming executive action. Trump and the White House have instead been pushing GOP lawmakers this week to pass legislation that deals with immigration reform.
The move -- if it retreats from his current stance that the administration is simply following the current law and needs congressional action to stop the separations -- would mark a huge reversal by the President.
Signing an executive order to reverse his own administration's practice would also be unnecessary since almost everyone in Washington, apart from the President, agrees that he already has the power to end the separations any time he wants.
Indications of a potential shift in administration thinking came an hour after Speaker Paul Ryan said the House would vote Thursday on a compromise between conservative and Republican senators that would address the issue of family separations.
The measure would also offer protections to another vulnerable group -- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients -- who are undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.
But the chances of the bill passing are unclear as is the case with any bill dealing with the volatile issue of immigration. The fact that includes fundamental changes to the legal immigration system mean its chances in the Senate are even more uncertain.
A potential executive order could emerge as a fallback option for the administration if it wants to alleviate the crisis should the House bill not pass -- but talk that it is a possibility seems likely to undermine momentum for Republican senators to take a tough immigration vote.