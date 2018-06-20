There's a theme to Trump's low points as President

(CNN) Donald Trump promised to build a wall and to stop Muslims from coming into the country, and a large portion of his difficulties as President have come directly from trying to deliver -- punctuated by specific and avoidable moments of mass moral outrage.

The theme tying them together is his aversion to new people coming into the country. It was his top and most divisive issue as a candidate and the one that has most bedeviled his presidency.

These inflection points, the results of Trump's own words or his provocative executive actions, have often created crises where none existed.

Trump, in other words, has shown himself to be a President who can create thunderstorms. A week ago it would have been hard to imagine a scenario by which some Republican governors would be pulling their states' troops away from the border after Trump ordered them there, but Trump found it.

It's the decision by his administration to enact a "zero-tolerance" stance toward people crossing the border illegally, which has had the effect of taking children from the arms of their nonviolent parents, creating a new sort of border crisis to go alongside the one the Trump administration has long been saying is already there.

