Trump to rally Minnesota supporters hours after signing order ending family separations

Duluth, Minnesota (CNN) President Donald Trump is set to rally with his supporters here in northern Minnesota hours after he signed an executive order halting the separation of families on the US-Mexico.

The administration's "zero tolerance" policy had drawn widespread criticism from Republicans and Democrats for the past several days.

"We are keeping families together," Trump said during the signing of the executive order in the Oval Office, arguing, however, that he is not backing down from his "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

Though his speech in Duluth will be 1,500 miles from the facilities where much of the family separations have been happening, Trump is expected to use the issue of immigration to rally his loyal base on Wednesday, with top aides seeing it as a way to fire up the voters who backed him two years ago.

"Anyone who has run a campaign knows that a midterm election, as this is, it is all about making sure that our own party turns out and the base is motivated," said a source with knowledge of Trump's thinking. "Every poll I have seen shows this issue accomplishes that."

