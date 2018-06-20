Cardinal removed from public ministry after sex abuse allegation

(CNN) Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who led the Archdiocese of Washington and was a political force in the nation's capital, said on Wednesday that he has been removed from public ministry by the Vatican because of a decades-old allegation of sexual abuse.

As a cardinal, McCarrick is one of the highest-ranking American leaders in the Catholic Church to be removed from ministry because of sex abuse charges. He maintains his innocence.

"While I have absolutely no recollection of this reported abuse, and believe in my innocence, I am sorry for the pain the person who brought the charges has gone through, as well as for the scandal such charges cause our people," McCarrick said in a statement.

McCarrick said he was informed several months ago that the Archdiocese of New York, where he was a ordained a priest in 1958, was investigating an allegation of abuse from a teenager "from almost fifty years ago." The cardinal said was "shocked" by the report but cooperated with the investigation.

The Archdiocese of New York, which led the investigation, said it would not release specific details about the allegation to protect the victim's privacy. But the archdiocese said a review board composed of jurists, law enforcement experts, parents, psychologists, a priest and a religious sister found the allegations against McCarrick to be "credible and substantiated."

