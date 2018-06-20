Senate rejects spending cuts package, a White House priority

(CNN) The Senate rejected a key White House priority Wednesday when it defeated a bill to claw back about $15 billion in previously appropriated government funding.

A procedural vote on the rescission package failed on 48-50 vote, an embarrassing defeat for Senate GOP leaders and the Trump administration.

The vote on the measure, which already passed the House, was held open for 90 minutes while GOP leaders worked to persuade all their members to back it.

But as Capitol officials readied for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive to break a possible tie vote, Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, unexpectedly emerged from the Republican cloakroom to vote against the bill.

His opposition, coupled with a "no" vote from Sen. Susan Collins, the moderate Republican from Maine, sunk the bill.

Read More