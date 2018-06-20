Republicans in Congress are divided over immigration but leaders say votes are still coming

(CNN) Republicans across Capitol Hill are deeply divided over how to stop families from being separated at the border, as the House could vote as soon as Thursday on two immigration bills -- the first time in years that GOP has tried to address a broad solution on the issue that has split the party.

Leadership in the Senate and the House appear to be mulling conflicting approaches for how to handle the situation at the border -- whether to go big with a broader immigration package or go narrow on a specific bill addressing family separation.

House Speaker Paul Ryan repeated Wednesday that his chamber is planning to vote in 24 hours on a pair of bills, one bill a conservative option without enough support to pass and another a broader immigration package that includes language to keep families together while they're processed at the border. GOP leaders are backing that option though it also lacks support it needs as of Wednesday morning.

"The administration wants Congress to act and we are," Ryan told reporters Wednesday, adding, "I hope we will be able to pass this tomorrow."

House leadership doesn't have the votes yet on their broader package, a fact that Rep. Tom Cole, a member of the GOP whip team, confirmed Wednesday morning to reporters. While leaders had long said that the conservative bill likely wouldn't pass, the question is whether they can convince members to get behind a compromise bill, which includes $25 billion in border security funding including money for the wall, a path to citizenship for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and a fix to address in part family separations at the border.

