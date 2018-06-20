Secret Service notified after Peter Fonda's obscene tweet about Barron Trump

Washington (CNN) The United States Secret Service has been alerted in response to a tweet by actor Peter Fonda, who said Barron Trump -- President Donald Trump's youngest son -- should be separated from his mother and put "in a cage with pedophiles."

"We should rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if mother will will stand up against the giant a--hole she is married to. 90 million people in the streets on the same weekend in the country. F---," Fonda wrote in a tweet, which has since been deleted.

First lady Melania Trump's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, called the tweet "sick and irresponsible," adding that the Secret Service has been notified. A Secret Service spokesman said the agency is aware of the tweet but declined to comment, citing the agency's practice of not speaking about protective matters.

"You're clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet bada-- but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don't you pick on someone a bit bigger. LMK," Trump Jr. tweeted, using the shorthand Internet term for "let me know."

