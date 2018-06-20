New York mayor blasts Trump administration after touring facility for immigrant children

(CNN) A 9-month old child is the youngest of 239 kids who come daily to a facility in Harlem as a result of the Trump administration's family separation policy, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday afternoon.

De Blasio, who toured Cayuga Centers in upper Manhattan before addressing the media, said more than 350 children affected by the Trump policy had already been placed in care by the facility. He questioned how this many children could come through just one facility without the city government being aware.

The children should be with their parents, he said.

"Stop this right now," de Blasio said. "Stop this broken, inhumane policy right now."

Some of the children who come to the center each day for classes and social services have bed bugs, lice, chicken pox and other contagious diseases, he said.