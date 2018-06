Cohen decision on cooperating with prosecutors is 'a moving target'

Washington (CNN) Michael Cohen's posture on cooperating with federal prosecutors is a "moving target" and any decision would be weeks away, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, has indicated to friends and family his willingness to possibly cooperate. But any decision would depend on what, if any, charges he would be facing and what prosecutors are interested in, one of the sources said.

There have been no discussions between federal prosecutors and Cohen's attorneys yet, one source said.

The mounting pressure on Cohen and his family since the April FBI raid of his home, hotel room and office has been weighing on him and his family, sources say. Cohen has not been charged with any wrongdoing but his attorneys have been combing through 3.7 million files and hundreds of encrypted messages that were swept up in the raid.

Read More