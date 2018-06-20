Melania Trump helped convince President to address family separations

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump has been working behind the scenes at the White House for the past several days encouraging President Donald Trump to keep families at the US border from being separated, a White House official told CNN Wednesday.

Melania Trump has had several private conversations with her husband, the official said, pushing the President to do all he can stop children from being taken from their parents upon illegal entry into this country.

The first lady encouraged a swift legislative solution, yet she also advocated for the President to act alone to sign an executive order to immediately halt the division of families.

Trump did just that on Wednesday, reversing his debunked argument that he had no authority to stop separations of undocumented immigrant families at the border and signing an executive order to keep parents and kids together.

"My wife feels very strongly about it," the President said Wednesday afternoon from the Oval Office, immediately after signing the order. "I think anybody with a heart will feel strongly about it -- we don't like to see families being separated."

