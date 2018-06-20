Sanford says colleagues have his back after Trump's 'nasty guy' comment

Washington (CNN) Rep. Mark Sanford has heard from a "number of colleagues" following reports that President Donald Trump called him a "nasty guy" in an immigration meeting with lawmakers.

"I've been overwhelmed by the number of colleagues who have come up and said awfully kind things," the South Carolina Republican told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday.

CNN previously reported that, according to members in the room Tuesday, Trump brought up Sanford's primary loss from last week. Sanford, a critic of Trump, lost his GOP primary to his conservative challenger, state Rep. Katie Arrington.

Arizona's Republican Rep. Paul Gosar told CNN there were "moans" and "groans" when the President called out Sanford.

Trump tweeted about the meeting on Wednesday, where he contradicted reports that people were upset by his remarks on Sanford.

