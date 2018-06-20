(CNN) With chants of "shame" and "end family separation," protesters shouted at Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen as she dined at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC.

Protesters from the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America came into MXDC Cochins Mexicana, a popular restaurant near the White House, holding signs and confronted Nielsen on Tuesday night.

JUST WATCHED CNN reporter: How is this not child abuse? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CNN reporter: How is this not child abuse? 01:46

The secretary had been sitting at the back of the restaurant and had a security detail at the time of the protest.

Nielsen was seen sitting quietly and later, talking on the phone in the video posted by the group, as protesters booed and peppered her with questions.

"Aren't you a mother too?"