Washington (CNN) North Dakota's GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer volunteered support on Wednesday for chain-link fences in facilities where the government is detaining migrant children, comparing their use to playgrounds and ballparks.

Cramer, who is running to unseat North Dakota's Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, made his comments in a pair of radio interviews on Wednesday where he said he wanted broad immigration revisions, funding for President Donald Trump's wall and an end to family separation at the border.

When the topic came up in an interview on KTGO's "What's on Your Mind," Kramer spoke about the merits of bills before the House this week and started talking about fences where children are detained.

"By the way, chain-link fences are around playgrounds all over America, all over North Dakota," Kramer said.

He continued, "And the chain-link fences allow line of sight visual connectivity with children and families. There's, you know, there's nothing inhumane about a chain-link fence. If it is, then every ballpark in America is inhumane."

