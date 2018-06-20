AP: Toddlers, babies held in 'tender age' facilities after separated from families

Washington (CNN) Infants and young children are being held in three so-called "tender age" shelters at the border after being separated from their families who illegally crossed into the United States, The Associated Press reports.

The children are being sent to three centers in Combes, Raymondville and Brownsville in southern Texas, which have been repurposed to house the youngest migrants, including those younger than 5, The Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.

Another center is planned for Houston, The Associated Press reported.

The AP did not identify the unnamed "lawyers and medical providers" whose accounts of the facilities form the basis of the report.

CNN has reached out to Customs and Border Protection, Southwest Key Programs and the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the facilities for unaccompanied immigrant children, for comment on the AP's report.

