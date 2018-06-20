(CNN) President Donald Trump's executive order reversing course on family separations has not changed anything in terms of putting back together families that have already been separated, a government official confirmed Wednesday.

The order does not speak to any families that have already been separated -- and existing policies place the onus on parents to find their children in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services and seek to reunite with them.

There are no new special procedures for those children, an agency official said.

"For the minors currently in the unaccompanied alien children program, the sponsorship process will proceed as usual," Health and Human Services spokesman Kenneth Wolfe told CNN.

Read More