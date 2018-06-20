Trump admin seeking help to fight media coverage of family separations

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is seeking additional help to combat negative media coverage of the practice of family separation along the border

In an email obtained by CNN, Customs and Border Protection, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, put out a call to all of its field offices asking for additional press staff to come to headquarters for 60 days to help address media reporting on the issue.

The mission will be to "push back on factually inaccurate reporting in the media" and look for reports in the press that contain "glaring inaccuracies," the email says.

Inside DHS, there is a growing attitude of frustration with the way the issue is playing out in the public eye -- complaining about what they see as spurious reports, sources say.

One source familiar with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's state of mind says she is frustrated -- but in her eyes, the frustration is the way the situation is being reported.

