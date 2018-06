Michael Cohen resigns from Republican National Committee post

(CNN) President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen has stepped down from a role with the Republican National Committee, multiple sources confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

An RNC official said chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accepted Cohen's resignation as deputy finance chairman, marking the latest in a string of high-profile departures from the organization's finance committee. Former casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned as finance committee chairman in January as he faced allegations of sexual misconduct. And another deputy finance chairman, Elliott Broidy, stepped down from his role in April amid reports that he paid off a Playboy playmate with whom he had an affair.

Cohen's resignation was first reported by ABC News . Cohen declined to comment for this story.

Cohen faces a criminal investigation into his business dealings, including a hush money payment he made before the election on Trump's behalf to porn actress Stormy Daniels, although he has not been charged with a crime. Cohen has also been under scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Cohen cited those ongoing probes in a resignation email to McDaniel obtained by CNN.

