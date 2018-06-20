Charlottesville rally organizer requests permit for 'white civil rights rally' in Washington

Washington (CNN) The organizer of the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year has applied for a permit to hold a "white civil rights rally" in front of the White House in August.

The event application was filed by Jason Kessler, the organizer of last year's "Unite the Right" white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that turned deadly.

Kessler requests in the application that the event take place at Lafayette Park, and the application states that the purpose of the event is for "protesting civil rights abuse in Charlottesville," and expects "400" people to participate.

The dates requested by Kessler, August 11-12, mark the one-year anniversary of the events in Charlottesville.

