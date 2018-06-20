Lewandowski's 'womp, womp' is the latest in a terrifying pattern

David M. Perry is a freelance journalist covering disability rights, history and education. He writes regularly at his blog: How Did We Get Into This Mess? Follow him on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) First they came for immigrants, and let the record show, Corey Lewandowski said, "womp womp."

David M. Perry

Over the last few weeks, as stories of families being ripped apart and children locked in cages have proliferated, one thing has become very clear: If you are ever tempted to think we've reached the limits of cruelty from the Trump administration and its allies, think again. A report in The Wall Street Journal revealed that the Department of Homeland Security has separated a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome from her mother and brother. Her father is a legal US resident, but she's been sent alone to a detention facility in McClaren, Texas. Confronted with this latest outrage, former Trump campaign manager Lewandowski reacted on Fox News Tuesday by waving off the issue and cracking his little joke.

Asked on Wednesday if he wanted to apologize, Lewandowski declined and claimed his "womp womp" was intended to "mock" the Democratic strategist who raised the issue of the girl's plight in the first place.

Lewandowski's "joke" is just a highly visible edge of a much broader, terrifying, pattern. His callous indifference here is not a personality quirk or accident, but a necessary feature for a regime that seeks to dehumanize and destroy in their pursuit of a white nationalist agenda . It's hopefully difficult to inspire the thousands of men and women who work for the government and in the private prison industry or the government to take babies and children away from their parents while feeling good about themselves. What kind of person can lie to a mother that they are taking their child away for a bath, then never bring them back, and still go home and feel good about their lives at the end of the day?

That kind of inhumanity requires stripping away empathy. To vote for people who enact such policies requires intense denial about the harms taking place.