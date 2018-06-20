Israel warns Hamas as tensions escalate over Gaza rockets and incendiary kites

Jerusalem (CNN) In one of the biggest exchanges of fire between the two sides in years, militants in Gaza launched some 45 rockets toward Israel early Wednesday morning, prompting retaliatory airstrikes from Israeli fighter jets, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Seven of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said Wednesday. Three landed in populated areas and a fourth landed close to a kindergarten, but no children were there at the time, Conricus said. There were no reports of any Israeli injuries.

In response, Israeli fighter jets struck 25 military targets in Gaza, including four compounds belonging to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza, according to the IDF.

The IDF blamed Hamas for Tuesday's rocket launches, accusing the group in a statement of "dragging the Gaza Strip and its civilians down a continually deteriorating path," adding that Hamas would "bear the consequences for deliberately targeting its terror at Israeli civilians."

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told CNN that the rockets were a response to previous Israeli shelling. "Israel has carried out military actions in response to peaceful demonstrations on the border and shelling of places belonging to the resistance," Qassem said, adding that Palestinians have "a natural right" to respond to those actions.

An explosion is seen in northern Gaza City after an airstrike by Israeli forces on June 20, 2018.

