The war against childhood cancer: Who's winning?

(CNN) Every day, the terrifying reality of a cancer diagnosis changes a child's life. But as technology and treatments improve, many more children could be able to call themselves survivors.

Over the past few decades, the number of children who were diagnosed with cancer has gone up, but so has the number of survivors.

"The declines in mortality are driven by improvement in treatment which have been rapid, particularly for leukemia which represents almost a third of childhood cancers," she said.

The most common childhood cancer

Leukemia accounts for roughly 30% of all cancers in children. Siegel emphasized that research has helped to develop better treatments, allowing practitioners more options when treating childhood cancers, but there is still a lot to learn about what causes a child to develop cancer.

"We really don't know much at all about what causes these cancers," she said. "We've had a great impact on mortality because of improvements in treatment and hopefully that will continue but I think there is room for improvement in understanding the etiology of these cancers and trying to prevent their occurrence."

While there has been success with leukemia and other common types of cancer, researchers hope for more advances in understanding rare forms of the disease.

"There has not been as much progress for some of the more rare childhood cancers but they're harder to study because, again, they are rare so it's more difficult to make progress for cancers that aren't affecting very many kids," Siegel said.

To parents who have a child who is battling cancer, Siegel suggests they seek out specialty treatment centers that offer comprehensive care. She also added that, "we always recommend that parents try to get their children involved in a clinical trial because that's part of the reason there's been such great progress with treatments."

"A childhood cancer diagnosis used to be a death sentence," Siegel said, "but that just isn't the case anymore."