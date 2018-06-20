Australian golfing great Peter Thomson dies aged 88

Thomson won five British Open titles in the 1950s and 1960s and is the only player since the turn of the 20th century to win golf's oldest major championship three times in a row.

He passed away at home in Melbourne surrounded by family on 20 June, according to Golf Australia.

Compatriot and fellow World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Karrie Webb said she felt "honored" to have known Thomson, describing him as an "Aussie legend and true gentleman of the game."

I'm am so saddened to hear of the passing of our Aussie legend and true gentleman of the game, Peter Thomson. My heart goes out to his wife Mary and the rest of the Thompson family. So honoured to have been able to call Peter my friend. RIP Peter

The PGA of America called him a "legendary champion who represented his country with honor," adding he had earned a status as "one of the game's most beloved ambassadors."

Iain Carter, chairman of the Association of Golf Writers, said: "Golf has lost a titan with the passing of Peter Thomson and the AGW has lost a vice president who was one of the game's most revered figures."

The PGA of America joins golf fans worldwide in mourning the passing of Peter Thomson, a legendary champion who represented his country with honor, while earning his status as one of the game's most beloved ambassadors. — PGA of America (@PGA) June 20, 2018

King of the links

Born on 23 August 1929 in Brunswick, Australia, Thomson honed his considerable skills climbing through a gap in the fence to play the nine-hole Royal Park course in Melbourne.

Peter Thomson title breakdown Worldwide wins - 93 Senior wins - 13 Majors - Five British Opens (1954, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1965) US wins - One European Tour wins - 26 Australian-NZ wins - 40 Australian Open wins - Three (1951, 1967, 1972)

Aged 14, with a handicap of 20, he received his first full set of clubs and a course membership. Two years later, he won the club championship.

Thomson could easily have pursued a different vocation after studying to earn a chemistry degree and writing a number of newspaper columns, but golf was always his foremost passion.

After beginning his professional career in 1949, he spent much of his time on the European circuit.

Only four other golfers in history (Harry Vardon, JH Taylor, James Braid and Tom Watson) have won as many Open Championships.

In fact, Thomson finished either first or second at the Open seven years running (1952-58) -- the longest such streak in the prestigious tournament's history.

Not that Thomson was a one-tournament man. The golfer captured the national championships of 10 different countries, including the New Zealand Open on nine occasions.

In all, he amassed 34 Australasian and 26 European Tour title wins.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Open legend, Peter Thomson CBE. Our deepest sympathies are with his family.



Peter was a five time Champion Golfer of the Year first winning at Royal Birkdale in 1954. pic.twitter.com/tZizuKAM1A — The Open (@TheOpen) June 20, 2018

Off the course, Thomson served as president of the Australian PGA for 32 years.

In 1979, he was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his service to golf, and in 2001 he became an Officer of the Order of Australia.

Peter Thomson was named the first Immortal of the PGA of Australia in 2016



A brilliant man who will be remembered as one of the greatest of the game pic.twitter.com/GdfpPUF5hL — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) June 20, 2018

In 1988, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame alongside fellow great Tom Watson and Bob Harlow, an instrumental figure in the establishment of the PGA Tour.

Thomson is survived by his wife, Mary, three children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.