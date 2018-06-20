Australian golfing great Peter Thomson dies aged 88

Story highlights Golf legend Peter Thomson dies 88

Australian won British Open five times

(CNN) Australian golfing legend Peter Thomson has died aged 88 following a battle with Parkinson's disease.

Thomson won five British Open titles in the 1950s and 1960s and is the only player since the turn of the 20th century to win golf's oldest major championship three times in a row.

I'm am so saddened to hear of the passing of our Aussie legend and true gentleman of the game, Peter Thomson. My heart goes out to his wife Mary and the rest of the Thompson family. So honoured to have been able to call Peter my friend. RIP Peter — Karrie Webb (@Karrie_Webb) June 20, 2018

He passed away at home in Melbourne surrounded by family on 20 June, according to Golf Australia.

"Golf has lost one of its great champions today," said a spokeperson from the R&A , organizers of the British Open. "He will always be remembered in St Andrews."

Peter Thomson was a truly wonderful golfer & a fine global ambassador for our game. His contribution to golf will not be forgotten. In addition he was the most intellectual & best read player I ever met. My condolences to his family & friends. Rest In Peace Thomo. GP — Gary Player (@garyplayer) June 20, 2018

Compatriot and fellow World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Karrie Webb said she felt "honored" to have known Thomson, describing him as an "Aussie legend and true gentleman of the game."

