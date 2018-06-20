Iran lose to Spain, but Iranian women celebrate landmark moment

Story highlights
- Spain 1-0 Iran
- Iranian women allowed to enter stadium in Tehran
(CNN)Iran may have suffered defeat in their second World Cup game at Russia 2018, but the occasion could yet prove to be a huge victory for thousands of Iranian women back home.
The Iranian national team's official Twitter page posted a photo of a female football fan in the stands of the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, holding a flag as she watched her team play Spain via a broadcast. Iran lost a closely-fought game 1-0.
Other pictures from photo agencies showed Iranian football fans -- both men and women -- arriving at the Azadi Stadium dressed in their national team's colours.
The photos showed Iranian women blowing vuvuzelas, while others posed for a selfie to record the moment.
Previously, Iran has banned women from watching men's sporting events and breaking the rules could result in arrest, fines or even imprisonment.
It remains to be seen whether Wednesday's event signals a permanent shift in allowing Iranian women to watch men's sporting events
In a statement sent to CNN when Iran played their first World Cup game against Morocco on Saturday, FIFA said President Gianni Infantino had been reassured by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a March visit that the ban on women would eventually be lifted, though no time frame was provided.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran also posted photos of women inside the Azadi Stadium, saying: "All they are asking for is to be treated as EQUALS." The Center is not in Iran, but was posting other people's photos.
According to the Twitter account of Tara Sepehri Far -- quoting Iranian news sources -- at one point the screening had been canceled.
"But the doors are now open and screening will happen. Just unnecessary drama, anger and inconvenience for the fans who had bought tickets," tweeted Sepehri Far, who works as a Human Rights Watch (HRW) researcher.
HRW has criticized the ban on women, which also runs counter to the FIFA statues, which prohibit gender discrimination. Article Four says discrimination of any kind is "punishable by suspension or expulsion."
Costa goal
Spain took a big step towards reaching the knockout stages with their hard-fought win over Iran on Wednesday.
After a stale first 45 minutes, which Spain dominated but rarely threatened, Diego Costa broke the deadlock less than 10 minutes into the second half, albeit with a huge slice of good fortune.
The ball found its way into the net after it hit Iran defender Majid Hosseini and then ricocheted off the Atletico forward past goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand.
Iran did have the ball in the back of the net and thought they had found the equalizer, but another feather in the cap for the Video Assistant Referee saw the goal correctly ruled out for offside.