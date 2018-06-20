Iran lose to Spain, but Iranian women celebrate landmark moment

Story highlights Spain 1-0 Iran

Iranian women allowed to enter stadium in Tehran

(CNN) Iran may have suffered defeat in their second World Cup game at Russia 2018, but the occasion could yet prove to be a huge victory for thousands of Iranian women back home.

The Iranian national team's official Twitter page posted a photo of a female football fan in the stands of the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, holding a flag as she watched her team play Spain via a broadcast. Iran lost a closely-fought game 1-0.

Other pictures from photo agencies showed Iranian football fans -- both men and women -- arriving at the Azadi Stadium dressed in their national team's colours.

The photos showed Iranian women blowing vuvuzelas, while others posed for a selfie to record the moment.

Iranian women wearing facepaint of the national flag pose for a selfie outside the Azadi Stadium.

Previously, Iran has banned women from watching men's sporting events and breaking the rules could result in arrest, fines or even imprisonment.

