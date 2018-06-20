Story highlights Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Ronaldo scores his fourth goal of tournament

Becomes second-highest scorer in international football

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of the World Cup to become the second-highest goalscorer in men's international football and, in the process, earn Portugal a nervy 1-0 win over Morocco.

The Real Madrid star followed up his hattrick against Spain on Friday with a fourth-minute header which was his 85th goal for his country in 152 games.

No other European player has scored as many as the Portuguese and only Ali Daei, with 109 goals for Iran, is above him in the scoring charts.

Before the match Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his team must not solely rely on their captain but, once again, it was Ronaldo who proved to be the match winner, though his performance was not as spectacular as his display in the 3-3 draw against Spain.

The result puts Portugal, with four points from two games, in a strong position to progress from Group B while Morocco become the first team to be eliminated from the tournament after a second defeat in as many games.

Ronaldo has scored with his left foot, right foot and head at this World Cup

