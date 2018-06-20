Burger King Russia apologizes for World Cup 'impregnation' ad

Story highlights Burger King Russia apologizes for advertisement

(CNN) Fast food company Burger King Russia has been forced to apologize after an advertisement offered Russian women the chance to win $47,000 and free Whoppers for life if they got impregnated by a World Cup player.

The short-lived campaign was promoted in Russia on Tuesday via social media platform VK -- Russia's equivalent of Facebook -- before being pulled down after a flurry of angry responses from the public.

Burger King Russia then released an apology on VK, saying they had removed all materials related to the campaign as it was 'insulting."

Neither Burger Rus nor Burger King were immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

