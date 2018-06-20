It's now illegal to help undocumented migrants in Hungary

(CNN) Migrant and refugee organizations in Hungary are facing an uncertain future after the country's parliament passed legislation Wednesday that criminalizes helping undocumented immigrants, including asylum seekers.

The legislation makes several basic human-rights activities illegal. Helping refugees fill in forms, distributing information to asylum seekers about how to claim refuge or organizing professional networks to help migrants could result in a possible jail sentence as punishment, according to the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, a human-rights group.

Only five lawmakers voted against the bill, with 159 voting for it. The legislation was proposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling right-wing Fidesz party, which holds a super-majority in parliament.

It will become law in one or two weeks, according to a spokesperson for the the Hungarian parliament.

The vote went ahead in defiance of a request by the Venice Commission , a Council of Europe body that advises on constitutional matters, to postpone until the commission's report on the legislation is published Friday.