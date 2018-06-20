Hollywood rallying around immigrant children separated from their families

Story highlights Shows that center on Latino characters issue challenge

(CNN) Two series centered around Latino characters are challenging other shows to take a stand against the immigration policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents.

The showrunners of "One Day at a Time" and "Vida" are encouraging donations to RAICES Texas, which raises funds to post bail for parents arrested at the border.

On Tuesday, the Instagram account for the writers of the Starz series "Vida" posted a photo showing them holding signs that said "Keep families together" and "End family separation."

"The #vidawriters Room challenges @gloriakellett and the @odaatnetflix Writers Room to take the #OneVidaAtATime Challenge to #keepfamiliestogether & #endfamilyseparation by donating to @raicestexas to directly support legal services for detained separated families, including providing bonds to get parents released from detention so they can re-unite with their children," the caption read. "Will you do it?"

Soon after, Netflix's "One Day at a Time" co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett posted a photo of their writer's room also holding signs and challenging The CW's "Jane the Virgin" and ABC's "Grand Hotel" to participate.