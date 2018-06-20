(CNN) Janet Jackson is opening up about her battle with depression and her journey to find peace in her life.

Jackson, who is featured on the cover of Essence magazine 's July/August issue, got candid with readers in an open letter.

"When it comes to happiness, I'm no expert," Jackson writes. "I have only my life experience as a guide. I've known great happiness and great sadness. But I guess the key question is, 'What do I really know about happiness?'"

The five-time Grammy Award winner writes in her letter that depression is something she's experienced periodically.

"I struggled with depression. The struggle was intense ... Low self-esteem might be rooted in childhood feelings of inferiority. It could relate to failing to meet impossibly high standards. And of course there are always the societal issues of racism and sexism," Jackson writes. "Put it all together and depression is a tenacious and scary condition. Thankfully, I found my way through it."

